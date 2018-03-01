Jaguars' Fowler gets probation in St. Petersburg battery case

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A judge sentenced Jaguars' defensive end Dante Fowler to 12 months probation Thursday in connection with a run-in with another man last July in his hometown.

Fowler, 23, was found guilty after pleading no contest to misdemeanor battery, criminal mischief and petty theft charges, according to Pinellas County court records.

Circuit Judge Theodora Komninos also ordered the former University of Florida star to serve 75 hours of community service and pay over $1,000 in fines.

The case stems from a July 18 incident at the Trellis at the Lakes apartment complex in St. Petersburg. Fowler was arrested after a witness reported seeing him punch another man during a brief dispute.

Fowler was driving through the complex when the victim took issue with his driving, according to a police report. The report stated that things escalated when Fowler got out of his vehicle.

A witness told police he saw Fowler punch the man and then stomp on the man's glasses. Then, the witness said, the Jaguars player took the man's grocery bags and tossed them into a nearby pond.

It's unclear whether Fowler will face discipline from the team or league in addition to the legal penalties.

