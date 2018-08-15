Jaguars, India tech company promise to prepare students for high-tech jobs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One of India’s largest companies is partnering with the Jacksonville Jaguars, promising to prepare local children for futures in science and technology.

The team hopes the partnership will help the growing franchise.

The Jaguars and Tech Mahindra officially announced the partnership on Wednesday.

Later this season, the two will announce a large contribution to local schools to help educate children in STEM, which stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

“Our multi-year partnership with the Jacksonville Jaguars will enable us to create many new opportunities in the U.S.,” Tech Mahindra CEO CP Gurnani wrote in a news release. “I am excited and ready to chant DUUVAL.”

Tech Mahindra, a $4.9 billion company with more than 113,000 employees, is the first Indian company to partner with an NFL team.

“The Jaguars’ organization is powered by innovation,” Jaguars President Mark Lamping said in a statement. “This strategic partnership with Tech Mahindra will fuel that pursuit with a data-driven and technologically advanced approach to a variety of challenges that face a growing NFL franchise.”

Tech Mahindra is already familiar with Jacksonville. The company also recently acquired the HCI Group, a global health care information technology consulting company headquartered in Northeast Florida.

Tech Mahindra executive Jagdish Mitra said Jaguars fans can expect cutting-edge technology on and off the field.

“We plan to create immersive fan experiences with digital technologies and can help make the team smarter with artificial intelligence & advanced analytics,” he wrote. “We share the Jaguars’ mission to not just make the game better, but also to enable the young minds of the Jacksonville community with tech awareness and education.”

HCI CEO Ricky Caplin promised the partnership will make for great opportunities for local children to better their education and prepare for success in the future.

In 2015, News4Jax spoke with Caplin about the HCI Group’s growth and how it used the Jaguars’ exposure to form international partnerships.

“It’s an opportunity for us to collaborate and build the Jacksonville community further,” Caplin said.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said it’s an “exciting opportunity” for the team and the city. He added it strengthens the city’s reputation as a “premier destination for sports and entertainment.”

The Jaguars and Tech Mahindra plan to release more information about the new partnership later in the season.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.