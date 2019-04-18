Jaguars, mayor see work beginning on Lot J soon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Plans to develop Lot J at TIAA Bank Field into an entertainment, retail, hotel and residential complex announced last year are closer to reality.

At Tuesday's State of the Franchise, the Jaguars said they are ready to get started on the $500 million project now that the Hart Bridge ramp that runs through the Sports Complex is slated to come down.

"All the heavy lifting has been done. Now we just want to see the physical proof," Jaguars owner Shad Khan said.

Team President Mark Lamping showed renderings of what's coming near the intersection of East Adams and Franklin streets, including an entertainment district with bars and restaurants called Live! Arena that will be similar to those that have been successful outside other major stadiums.

The project still needs approval from the city.

"I think we’re going to be pushing and working with the city for them to do their part so we can do our part," Khan said. "It’s really important for the area and for the city."

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said he is confident the ramp demolition and the Lot J construction will begin soon.

"You heard today that they’re ready to move forward with the development, so we are hammering out details with them and will be able to start Lot J in the near future," Curry said.

The Jaguars partnered with Maryland-based Cordish Companies in developing Lot J. The plan includes a 200-room boutique hotel, a residential hotel with 3,000 units, an office building and the entertainment district.

"I’m confident, given the mayor's agenda and belief in having downtown grow and have it be significantly more desirable for people to work, for people to live and for people to visit, that as long as we focus on those shared goals, we will have no doubt that we will reach an agreement," Lamping said.

Khan’s development company originally proposed building the new JEA headquarters in Lot J, but the city-owned utility recently decided to go with a new tower to be built near the Duval County Courthouse.

"It would’ve been easier if they would’ve come here but, look, there's no guarantees in life," Lamping said. "In spite of what some people thought going into this, that there was a guarantee, that it was coming to Lot J."

"I think it this is very, very important and we’re committed more so than ever," Khan said.

