JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The English Football Association has dropped its plans to sell Wembley Stadium after Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan withdrew his offer amid opposition.

Khan, who owns the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars and Premier League soccer club Fulham, had offered 600 million pounds ($790 million) for the stadium.

The FA Council was due to vote on the sale next week.

But Khan says he has "concluded that the outcome of a vote next week would be far from sufficient in expressing the broad support favored by the FA chairman to sell Wembley Stadium."

The proposed Wembley purchase became a source of controversy recently with UK media reporting rumors from a former Khan employee that the Jaguars owner wanted to move the team to London.

Woodcock dismissed that speculation last week, adding that Jacksonville media would be wise not to put any stock in the thinly-sourced reports.

