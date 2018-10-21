Jaguars post game traffic impacted due to a shooting on A.Philip Randolph

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Fans leaving the Jaguars game might have to take another way home due to a shooting that occurred shortly before kickoff on A. Philip Randolph.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says a portion of A. Philip Randolph will remain closed. Those traveling northbound on A. Philip Randolph may choose to go westbound at Albert Street or to Union.

For any fans that may be parked in the incident area approach an officer closest to where you are parked and they will escort you to your car with directions out of the area.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.