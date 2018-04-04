Money Matters: Florida is one of most stressed states

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A list is out on the most stressed states, and a new report outlines the effectiveness of children’s product recalls.

The number of children’s products being recalled jumped last year.

That's according to the advocacy group ‘Kids in Danger’. There were also fewer incidents, injuries and deaths among dangerous products. No deaths were reported from children’s products last year. Advocates say manufacturers need to step up their safety measures and respond more rapidly to reports of injuries linked to their products.

Spotify’s wall street debut was a success.

Spotify shares closed higher by 13 percent after falling from highs on the first day of trading. The music streaming service reported 71 million paying subscribers.

A study finds that whole foods prices are still higher than competitors.

Eight months after Amazon bought whole foods, the grocery chain remains more expensive than some competing grocery chains, according to a report by investment firm Morgan Stanley. A basket that Morgan Stanley measured at whole foods decreased by 5.3 percent year-over-year. However, similar baskets at competitors Kroger and Sprouts Farmers Market are still lower.

How's the stress level in Florida?

If you're like most people in Florida — it's pretty bad. The Sunshine State ranks at 16th in the list of the most-stressed states in the nation, according to personal finance website WalletHub. One reason for Florida's top 20 ranking: the state ranks No. 4 for highest divorce rate.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.