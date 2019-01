JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - Detectives with the Jacksonville Beach Police Department are asking the public to help identify a man in order to check on his welfare.

Police released no information about the person or when or where the photo they released was taken, but are asking for help identifying him.

Anyone with information that could help is asked to call Detective M.K. Brossart at 904-591-7409 or email tipline@jaxbchfl.net.



Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.