JaxPort employee claims she was pressured into sex after promotion

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A former employee of U.S. Security Associates (USSA), which did contract work for the Jacksonville Port Authority (JaxPort), has sued both companies, claiming she was pressured into having sex after getting a promotion.

In the lawsuit, Glenda Prinzi, who was employed by USSA, claimed JaxPort employee Steve Rhatigan encouraged her to apply for a position in the JaxPort communications department in 2015.

After Prinzi submitted her application, the lawsuit states, Rhatigan made sexual advances toward her, asking her multiple times to go to a hotel room for sex. Prinzi claimed that she told Rhatigan she wasn't comfortable with his suggestion, but he emphasized helping her to secure a job.

The lawsuit further states Prinzi was fearful that if she did not have sex with Rhatigan, he would undermine any opportunities she would have to fairly apply for the job.

Also mentioned in the lawsuit is Charles White, the director of security at JaxPort. Prinzi claimed in 2016, White made unwanted sexual advances and asked her when they would have a "real rendezvous" like the one she had with Rhatigan.

According to the suit, Prinzi said White gave her a promotion and told her to go to a hotel room for sex. She claimed she was afraid of losing her job and complied.

White later resigned from his position in Mar. 2017, the lawsuit stated.

The lawsuit further states that, in 2016, Prinzi claimed her direct supervisor at USSA, Glenn Kitchens, made unwelcome sexual advances and molested her inside his office.

During a meeting on Monday, JaxPort CEO Eric Green addressed the lawsuit. He stated:

While it is our longtime policy not to comment on specifics of current litigation, I want to reiterate that I have a zero tolerance for workforce harassment of any kind. I have communicated this clearly with all of our employees when I took over as CEO and have done so repeatedly. JaxPort’s longstanding policy strictly prohibits supervisors from using their authority to intimidate, coerce, or harass anyone during the course of their work. Every JaxPort employee required to pledge that they have read and thoroughly understand this policy, and must go through a mandatory anti-harassment training regularly. I take these allegations very seriously, and will not tolerate improper workplace behavior. I will continue to provide JaxPort employees and our contractors a workplace environment that is respectful, tolerant and free from workplace discrimination.”

