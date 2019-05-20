Jay Fund event helps raise cancer awareness

JACKSONVILLE - Every year, Jaguars executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin brings together some of the giants of the NFL for a great cause that is close to the hearts of many people.

The Tom Coughlin Jay Fund Foundation, also known simply as the Jay Fund, helps families whose children are dealing with cancer.

During Coughlin's first year coaching football at Boston College one of his players, Jay McGillis, contracted Leukemia.

It's an especially emotional time for Tom McMannis, who is a former teammate of Jay McGillis

"The Jay fund is named after a former teammate of mine, Jamie Gillis," McMannis said. "Jay and I were teammates at Boston College back in the late 80s and early 90s, so from what coach has done in honor of Jay, it's just truly spectacular.

Since the beginning of the foundation, millions of dollars have been raised to help families.

