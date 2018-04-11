JEA meeting on potential sale cancelled after CEO's resignation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The sudden resignation of JEA Chief Executive Officer Paul McElroy has affected Jacksonville City Council's look at the potential sale of the utility.

With McElroy gone, a special committee of City Council members has postponed its weekly meeting set for Thursday. For over a month the committee has met regarding the possible sale.

In an email to the committee chairman, JEA Board Chair Alan Howard requested the meeting with interim CEO Melissa Dykes be canceled. Howard said the JEA board would like to meet with Dykes first for a discussion before she addresses the city.

A new meeting was scheduled for the following week.

