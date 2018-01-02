JEA restores power to thousands as cold grips Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - More than 22,000 JEA customers were without power around 6:30 p.m. Monday as Jacksonville began what's expected to be one of the coldest weeks on record in the city.

The outages were reported in patches across the JEA power grid, including sections of Arlington from Merrill Road to south of Arlington Expressway. Those outages were fixed by 6:45 p.m., along with power outages in Atlantic Beach that affected homes, restaurants, hotels and traffic lights.

A section of the Intracoastal West area was also affected in the areas around Hodges Boulevard and San Pablo Road, and a small section of Mandarin near the St. Johns River lost power from Loretto Road to just north of I-295. That power was restored by 7:30 p.m.

The Westside was also affected with thousands of customers losing power along Collins Road and Blanding Boulevard. Most of those customers had power back by 6:45 p.m., but a large portion of the Duclay neighborhood was still without power until about 7:30 p.m.

According to the JEA outage map, 14 electric outages were spread across the area Monday evening. That number dropped to eight within a half hour and was down to four by 7:30 p.m.

According to JEA's website, all of the remaining outages were expected to be fixed around 8 p.m.

