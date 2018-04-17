JEA directors hire ex-board member as interim CEO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After the JEA board of directors interviewed two applicants to be interim chief executive officer of the utility, the board unanimously voted to hire Aaron Zahn for the job.

Zahn, who was appointed to the board in February by Mayor Lenny Curry, phoned the mayor Friday night to say he would step down so he could vie for the one-year interim CEO position.

Melissa Dykes, the utility's current chief financial officer, was named interim CEO last week when Paul McElroy announced his resignation two weeks ago. She also interviewed for the job Tuesday, and while she lost the position to Zahn, the board not only wanted her to stay on, but wanted to increase her responsibilities with the utility.

The board on Tuesday also delayed plans to hiring a search firm to begin looking for a permanent managing director for the utility, although Zahn said he might apply for the permanent job.

Zahn's departure leaves two vacancies on the board.

Finding a permanent CEO for JEA could be difficult given the publicity over a possible sale. Board learn today some search companies are balking at the idea of participating @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/nzRNzcuLcg — Jim Piggott (@wjxtjimpiggott) April 17, 2018

McElroy submitted his resignation at a meeting where the board was to vote on a contract extension that would have boosted his base salary to $520,000. McElroy had been chief executive of the utility for 5½ years and his existing employment agreement was to end in September.

The new contract also included a clause about the potential for JEA to go private. If McElroy was let go in a sale, he would have collected double his salary as a severance fee.

McElroy, who has lived in Jacksonville for 17 years, said he had been considering his future over the last five mon

