JetBlue hikes checked baggage fees

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - JetBlue is raising its baggage fees as fuel costs rise.

It is now the first major U.S. carrier to bump the fee for a first checked bag to $30. The $5 increase is effective for trips booked starting Monday.

JetBlue has also changed the price for a second checked bag by the same amount to $40. A third checked bag rises from $100 to $150, according to the airline's website.

Customers that buy pricier tickets or participate in loyalty programs can avoid the fees. JetBlue first started charging passengers to check baggage in 2015.

JetBlue will also be raising its fee for changing or canceling your ticket worth more than $200. The fee was originally $150 and is now up to $200.

According to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, airlines collected $7.4 billion in fees from checked bags and ticket changes or cancellations.

Fuel prices have increased 42% and maintenance costs continue to rise with an aging fleet of planes.

