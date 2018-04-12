JFRD: 1 flown to hospital after roll-over crash

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - A person was flown to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Nocatee, said the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

According to JFRD, a car rolled over several times before crashing into the woods off Nocatee Parkway and Valley Ridge Boulevard. The crash happened around 7 a.m. Thursday

Life Flight was alerted to the crash and transported a patient to the hospital.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reports one eastbound lane of Nocatee Parkway at Valley Ridge Boulevard remains blocked.

⚠️TRAFFIC ALERT⚠️ - 1 EB lane of Nocatee Pkwy is closed at Valley Ridge Blvd due to reported traffic accident with injuries. pic.twitter.com/pemKkw1NWZ — News4JAX (@wjxt4) April 12, 2018

