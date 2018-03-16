JFRD: 1 person dead in Mandarin after reports of odor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A person was reported dead Friday evening after firefighters responded to a call of an odor that was making people feel ill, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Crews were called to Greenland Road, west of I-95, in the Mandarin area after residents reported feeling sick and said there was an odor.

Jacksonville police said homicide detectives were also called to investigate.

A neighbor told News4Jax that a woman lives at the home and that they've been trying to check on her for three days with no answer.

"We pretty much know everyone here," Jose Banks said. "We're pretty close in this neighborhood, and we know the woman back there, because she has her dog. She has a really pretty black lab, which not anymore, which makes me kind of sad."

Police have not confirmed that the woman who lives there is the person who was found dead.

News4Jax has a crew at the scene and will update as more information is released.

