JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two people were displaced Tuesday night after a house caught fire in the Sans Souci neighborhood, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said.

Fire crews responded about 8:30 p.m. to the blaze on Larry Drive just off Kennerly Road.

The fire was put under control quickly and the home was saved from major damage, fire crews said.

The American Red Cross was called for two adults displaced.

No injuries were reported.

