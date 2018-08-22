JFRD: 3 adults escape house fire in Northwest Jax

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A fire broke out Tuesday night at a home in the New Town area of the city, the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department said.

Crews responded just before 9:30 p.m. to the home on West 5th Street off North Myrtle Avenue.

After a search of the house, Fire Rescue said the structure was clear and the fire was under control.

The fire started in a back room and caused moderate fire and smoke damage, JFRD said.

The Red Cross was called to assist three adults who were inside at the time. No one was injured.

