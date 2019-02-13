JFRD: 3 rescued from apartment fire near Baymeadows

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Firefighters rescued three people Tuesday night after a fire erupted at an apartment complex near Baymeadows, the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department said.

Crews responded just before 8:30 p.m.to the Preserve at San Jose apartments on Old Kings Road South.

Fire Rescue was able to knock down the fire quickly and bring it under control.

Three people were rescued from one of the apartments, but no medical attention was needed for them, according to JFRD.

At least four apartment units were displaced due to fire and smoke damage, Fire Rescue said. Red Cross was called to the scene to assist.

JFRD said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

