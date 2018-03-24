News

JFRD: At least 2 dead in Whitehouse crash, car fire

By Colette DuChanois - Web producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - At least two people are dead after a crash Friday night in the Whitehouse area, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said. 

The crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. on West Beaver Street at Otis Road.

Fire Rescue said crews were working to rescue four people inside a car that caught fire after the crash.

Shortly after, JFRD said, there were confirmed fatalities and very serious injuries. 

 

