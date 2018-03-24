JFRD: At least 2 dead in Whitehouse crash, car fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - At least two people are dead after a crash Friday night in the Whitehouse area, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said.

The crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. on West Beaver Street at Otis Road.

Fire Rescue said crews were working to rescue four people inside a car that caught fire after the crash.

Shortly after, JFRD said, there were confirmed fatalities and very serious injuries.

All patients have now been extricated and en route to the hospital — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) March 24, 2018

