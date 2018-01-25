JFRD battles fire at two-story building in Northwest Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Fire Rescue battled a fire at a two-story building in Northwest Jacksonville early Thursday morning.

The fire broke out around 1 a.m. near the corner of Moncrief Road and Myrtle Avenue. Firefighters brought in more crews after heavy flames were reported on the second floor.

Crews were able to get the flames under control within half an hour. No word on what started the fire. This story will be updated as soon as new information becomes available.

