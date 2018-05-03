JFRD: Child critically injured in crash on Beaver Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A child was hospitalized in critical condition following a crash Thursday morning near Jacksonville's LaVilla neighborhood, authorities said.

The crash was reported shortly after 8 a.m. on Beaver Street west of Interstate 95 near Shiloh Metropolitan Baptist Church, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Fire department spokesperson Tom Francis said the child was taken to UF Health Jacksonville in critical condition.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain unclear, but it appeared to involve two vehicles.

