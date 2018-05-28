JFRD: Fire at Westside Storage Facility damages at least 10 units

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A fire damaged several units at a Westside storage facility, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

At least ten units at the Atlantic Self Storage on Normandy Boulevard were burning when crews arrived Monday morning. Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the building located across from Florida State College At Jacksonville's Cecil Center.

13 crew from JFRD as well as the Hazmat team were able to contain the fire just before 7 a.m Monday.

This is the same storage facility which caught on fire in October. 45 units were destroyed in last years fire.

Although the fire is under control, firefighters will remain on scene for a few hours to watch for hot spots. The State Fire Marshal was also called to investigate the fire.

Both directions of Normandy Blvd, just east of New World Avenue will be blocked.

Drivers are encouraged to use 103rd Street and State Road 23 until lanes reopen.

