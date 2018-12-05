JFRD: Fire damages part of Ramona Flea Market

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville firefighters worked quickly Wednesday morning when a fire broke out at the Ramona Flea Market off I-10.

According to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department Twitter page, no injuries were reported.

JFRD tweeted that a "quick response and aggressive attack stopped this quickly."

Sky4 video showed that the fire appeared to be contained to one building of the sprawling flea market complex.

This is the fourth flea market fire in Jacksonville since 2014. The Beach Boulevard flea market caught fire in July 2014 and again in August 2017. The Pecan Park flea market suffered majored damage in April 2015 when a four-alarm fire ripped through its complex.

