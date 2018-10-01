JFRD responds to smoke at San Marco Starbucks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., - The Jacksonville Fire And Rescue Department was called out to the Starbucks in San Marco because of smoke.

Multiple crews responded just after 5:30 a.m. Monday. JFRD says there was light smoke inside the restaurant. JEA was responding to a power outage in the area at the time and JFRD thinks that may have had something to do with the smoke.

Starbucks is currently closed, it is unclear when it will re-open. No one was in the building at the time.

