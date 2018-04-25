JFRD: Fire damages several units at Riverside apartment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - More than a dozen people were displaced after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Riverside.

According to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, heavy smoke and flames were showing from the window of a third story apartment at the Frances Court Complex on Oak Street near Barrs Street.

RIVERSIDE: @WJXTAshleyH received this video of an apartment fire on Oak St. Thanks to @JFRDJAX no injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/gQbHqt0ALX — Crystal Chen (@WJXTCrystalChen) April 25, 2018

The fire broke out around 6 a.m. and firefighters were able to give the all-clear on the 3rd floor of building just before 7 a.m. They believe the fire was accidental.

Although there were no injuries in the fire, JFRD reported that the Red Cross was requested to assist 18 people who were displaced by the fire.

Shout out to Barr’s Street Eats and owner Floyd Slayman for opening their doors to the residents displaced in the Oak Street fire pic.twitter.com/EQCM4YZiLY — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) April 25, 2018

Residents may notice a heavy presence of firefighters on Oak Street Wednesday morning as the cause of the fire is still under investigation by the State Fire Marshal.

