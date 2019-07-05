JFRD lifeguard fired after arrest on DUI, drug, weapons charges

A 19-year-old Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department employee was arrested Wednesday night, accused of driving under the influence, carrying a weapon and drug possession.

Steven Sexton, who was fired following his arrest, was a part-time employee of JFRD's Ocean Rescue team. He was not a firefighter, according to a department spokesman.

The spokesman confirmed that the department is investigating after Sexton was charged with DUI, speeding, open carrying of weapons, marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The spokesman said Sexton was a seasonal employee working as a lifeguard for JFRD Ocean Rescue, which staffs Hanna Park and Huguenot Park from Memorial Day until Labor Day.

Usually, lifeguards work at both locations.

JFRD Chief Keith Powers said the department "does not tolerate this kind of behavior from any employee -- seasonal, full time, etc."

He said Sexton was initially hired in the spring.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office website, Sexton was released Thursday on an approximately $5,000 bond.

News4Jax reached Sexton by phone Friday morning, but he declined to comment.

