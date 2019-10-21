JFRD: Man seriously hurt in powered parachute crash on Southside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was seriously injured Monday morning in a powered parachute crash on the Southside, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Sources said the man was transported to the hospital as a trauma alert, meaning his injuries are considered severe and possibly life-threatening.

The crash was reported around 8 a.m. at 11240 Business Park Blvd. in the area of I-295 and Philips Highway.

