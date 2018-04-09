JFRD: Multiple people hurt in Jacksonville motorcycle crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Multiple people were hurt in a crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle in Jacksonville's Cedar Hills area Monday morning, authorities said.

The crash happened about 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of Blanding Boulevard & Harlow Boulevard, according to a tweet posted by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

A fire department spokesperson told News4Jax there were serious injuries reported and a child may have been hurt in the crash. Police said none of the injuries was life-threatening.

The intersection reopened about 11:30 a.m.

Traffic alert....vehicle vs motorcycle at Blanding and Harlow.....multiple injuries with multiple units still responding — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) April 9, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.