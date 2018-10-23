15-year-old First Coast High student hit by SUV while walking to bus stop

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A First Coast High School student was seriously injured by a SUV while walking to school, Tuesday.

Michael Chaco, 15, was crossing the street to his bus stop just before 7 a.m. when he was hit by a Jeep on Dunn Avenue and Irma Road, reported the Florida Highway Patrol.

He was transported to UF Health where he is in critical condition.

Both the driver and her passenger are cooperating with the investigation, said Sgt. Dylan Bryan with FHP. Another student who witnessed the crash was also interviewed by troopers.

All westbound lanes were blocked during the investigation. However, officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office are on scene assisting with routing traffic around the crash, allowing two-way traffic.

