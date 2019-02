A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon outside the entrance to Hanna Park, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said.

It happened just before 3 p.m. on Wonderwood Drive, just east of Mayport Road.

There's no word yet on the extent of any injuries.

News4Jax will update this story as more details become available.

