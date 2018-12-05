JFRD: Woman hospitalized after house fire near New Town

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman was taken to the hospital for treatment after a house fire Wednesday afternoon near Jacksonville's New Town neighborhood, according to Jacksonville Fire Rescue.

It happened at a home near the intersection of 4th and Eaverson streets. Firefighters say the woman was outside when crews arrived and likely needed treatment for smoke inhalation.

Another man, who said he lived in the home, was also outside when crews arrived, but did not have visible injuries.

Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire. The home is likely a total loss.

