JFRD: 1 injured after getting leg trapped underneath concrete slab

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A person was hospitalized Thursday afternoon after their leg was trapped underneath a concrete slab in downtown Jacksonville, authorities said.

According to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, the incident happened sometime after 3 p.m. near where Bay and Market streets meet.

The fire department later issued an update on the agency's official Twitter account, saying the person was freed and being taken to an area hospital.

It remains unclear how the person got trapped. The patient's condition was not immediately released.

