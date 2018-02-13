One person pulled from downtown house fire, JFRD says

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department has rescued one person from a house fire in the city's downtown area.

JFRD says the home is on Pippin Street, just north of Union Street.The State Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.

A man is in critical condition after a home caught fire on Pippin Street. Firefighters found him unconscious inside this boarded-up home. Investigators are working to learn if he was homeless. State Fire Marshal on scene investigating cause @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/maskaPJOHd — Allyson Henning (@WJXTAllyson) February 13, 2018

