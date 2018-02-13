News

One person pulled from downtown house fire, JFRD says

State Fire Marshal investigating

By Erin Fisher - Producer

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department has rescued one person from a house fire in the city's downtown area.

JFRD says the home is on Pippin Street, just north of Union Street.The State Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.

