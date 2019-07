Police and a man stand in front of a damaged house cause by a fire on McDuff Avenue South.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department respended to a residential fire on McDuff Avenue South near Avondale just before 7 a.m. Sunday.

It was a one alarm fire.

News4JAX reporter Allyson Henning was on the scene to talk to JFRD about the fire.

We will keep you updated as more details develop.

