1 injured after school bus, train collide on Jacksonville's Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A school bus was hit by a moving train on Jacksonville's Westside, reported the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

No students were on board when the collision took place on Timuquana Road and Blanding Boulevard, Thursday morning.

Police say there were three adults on the bus at the time of the crash. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Timuquana Road is closed at Roosevelt Boulevard while investigators are on scene.

