JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - At least one person died in a crash Monday evening in the Argyle Forest area, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

It happened about 7:30 p.m. at Collins and Rampart roads.

News4Jax crews at the scene said it appeared an SUV and a pickup truck were involved in the wreck.

Traffic homicide detectives were called to investigate.

