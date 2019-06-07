JFRD set to lay out budget request for next fiscal year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department will present its budget proposal Friday morning for the next fiscal year.

Last year, JFRD asked for more than $226 million, a $9.7 million budget increase to buy new equipment, rescue vehicles and to reduce response times.

Last summer, the average response time was 7 minutes.

Earlier this year, JFRD added four new rescue units to help ensure quicker response times.

JFRD’s budget request comes one day after Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams presented his request.

The Sheriff’s Office asked for $445 million, including money to buy more body cameras and to hire staff for the new real-time crime center. JSO's request does not include money to hire more officers.

“We got a lot of technology that we put in place the last couple of years that has built-in some efficiencies and we want to see that work and then, as I mentioned, we’re going to have an assessment at the end of the year,” Williams said.

