JFRD: Person hurt in Jacksonville city bus crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One passenger was hurt when an SUV hit a Jacksonville Transportation Authority bus Tuesday afternoon in an Arlington neighborhood, according to police.

It happened about 3:30 pm. near Garden Cliff Court and Colcord Avenue, just off Arlington Expressway. Police said it it appeared the driver of the SUV was at fault.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said 13 people were on the bus at the time of the crash. The one person hurt was taken to a hospital, but the officer said the injury did not appear to be serious.

While Jacksonville Fire-Rescue initially said there were multiple injuries reported, the agency's official Twitter account later said only one person was transported from the scene.

The scene was clear as of 4:15 p.m.

Traffic alert....mva at Garden Cliff Ct and Colcord Ave involving a JTA bus.....multiple units responding for multiple injuries....be careful of our crews on scene and responding — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) May 22, 2018

Crews have cleared the scene.....looks like only one patient got transported — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) May 22, 2018

