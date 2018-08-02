Job fair Friday aimed at helping homeless students in Duval County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - There are an estimated 3,000+ children in Duval County who live in shelters, hotels, with relatives or on the streets. The 'I'm A Star Foundation' hopes to help those children by helping their parents or guardians get jobs as food workers at schools.

The Foundation is teaming up with Chartwells for a job fair Friday in which teenagers will be available to help job hunters to complete applications. In addition, the fee for the background screening will be waived.

The job fair will be held at the Bradham-Brooks Library at 1755 Edgewood Avenue West on Friday from 10 a.m. until noon.

Open positions include:

Food Service Managers

Food Service Workers

Drivers/ Food Truck Workers

Production Workers

