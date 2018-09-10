JSO: motorcyclist killed in crash off Lem Turner Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A motorcyclist was struck and killed in a traffic crash Sunday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. It happened at 7:19 p.m. at the intersection of Lem Turner Road and Broom Street as the motorcyclist traveled southbound.

Police said the victim, who is a male, died at the scene. This marks the 103rd traffic fatality in Duval County this year, said JSO.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

