JSO: 3 arrested after 60 pounds of marijuana found in home

Booking photos of Garfield Brown, Jason Edelstein and William Byrd

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville police said they seized 60 pounds of marijuana in a raid with federal drug agents Tuesday on the city's Westside.

JSO and DEA agents converged Tuesday morning on a house at Aires Road, where three men were arrested.

Garfield Brown, 44, William Byrd, 23 and Jason Edelstein, 31, were taken into custody without incident, police said.

The house and garage were filled with processed pot in baggies, investigators said.

The three men were all charged with trafficking in marijuana.

