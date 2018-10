JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 7-year-old child drowned at a gated pool on the Southside Saturday evening, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

It happened just after 3:30 p.m. inside a gated community pool on Drayton Park Drive East. The child died at the hospital.

Crime Scene & Homicide Detectives are investigating.

