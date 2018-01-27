JSO: Boy says man tried to lure him into van in Northwest Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A boy who said a man tried to lure him into a white van in Northwest Jacksonville by offering him candy was able to describe the man to a sketch artist, and now police need your help to find the suspect.

The incident was reported Thursday afternoon on Lowell Avenue near McDuff Avenue, Jacksonville police said.

The boy, whose age was not released, said he was in that area around 4:30 p.m. when a white van drove past him, made a U-turn and approached him from behind, police said.

He told police that as the van drove up next to him, the front passenger asked if he wanted some candy, and he said no and kept walking.

The passenger got out of the van, walked toward the child and said, "Come here," according to police.

The child said he again said, "No," and ran away from the man, who chased him for a short distance and then got back in the van.

The van passenger was described as a white man in his mid 20s with blonde hair. He was about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and had a tattoo on his left forearm, police said.

The boycould not identify the tattoo, but said that it was blue and orange in color.

There is no description of the van's driver.

The vehicle was described as a late model white van, possibly a Chevrolet work van. The van was said to have folding doors on the passenger side with tinted windows as well as folding doors with windows on the rear. The license plate was displayed in the rear window of the van and the first character was the letter “B.”



Anyone who has any information on the identity of the suspect or who has seen the van described above is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

