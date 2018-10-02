Corrections officer accused of sexual attacks on 2 women in 1 night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 25-year-old corrections officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has been accused of sexual attacks on two women at a September party, Undersheriff Pat Ivey announced Tuesday.

Nathan McClough resigned after he was charged with two counts of sexual battery and one count of battery, Ivey said.

He was arrested Monday night.

Ivey said the victims were at a party in early September and McClough was there.

Ivey said the first victim got drunk and went to a bedroom to sleep it off, and McClough forced sexual activity with her while she was incapacitated.

He said McClough then went to another room and attempted to force sexual activity with a second woman, who was able to fight him off.

"This isn't a good day," Undersheriff Pat Ivey said. "Regardless of whether he's an employee or not, these type of allegations, these charges, are very serious. We'll do everything we can to support the victims."

McClough's arrest was the sixth of a JSO employee this year. Last year 10 employees were arrested on various charges.

