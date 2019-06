A police officer was involved in a crash Sunday night on Jacksonville's Westside.

A News4Jax crew photojournalist said the cruiser struck a light pole on Morse Avenue near Jammes Road. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the officer was not injured.

It is unknown if another driver was involved in any way.

The crash is under investigation.

