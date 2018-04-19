JSO: Deadly crash involving bicyclist in St. Nicholas

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly crash Thursday morning in St. Nicholas.

The crash involved a car and a bicyclist on Beach Boulevard and Carmichael Avenue, almost in front of Kuhn Flowers. Traffic homicide detectives are expected to provide details of the accident within the hour.

All westbound lanes of Beach Boulevard from Carmichael Avenue to Art Museum Drive will be blocked during the investigation.

Drivers can use Beach Blvd up to Carmichael Avenue where they will head southbound and to St. Nicholas and turn right on Spring Park. Officers say this will allow vehicles back onto Beach.

