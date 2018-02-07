JSO: Hand grenade found at Sandalwood home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A hand grenade found at a Sandalwood home Wednesday afternoon prompted a bomb squad call, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Narcotics officers were executing a search warrant at a home on East Alden Trace Drive just before 4 p.m. when they found the hand grenade with the handle taped, according to police.

Police said no evacuations were needed, but the bomb squad was called out to remove the grenade, which was later rendered safe.

Bomb squad technicians said it appeared to be a military-grade type of grenade.

News4Jax crews at the scene also saw large guns being removed from the home after the grenade was discovered.

One person inside the home was arrested, police said.

