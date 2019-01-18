JSO: Gunfire strikes car, occupied home on Jacksonville's Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office were sent to investigate a report of shots fired Thursday night in the Lackawanna neighborhood on the Westside.

According to the Sheriff's Office, a home and an unoccupied car were both struck with a bullet on Thomas Street. Three people were inside the house, but were not hit by the gunfire.

Officers found about 15 shell casings on the street, an officer said. No injuries were reported to police.

No arrests were immediately announced.

