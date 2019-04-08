JSO: Help needed after Westside boy found wandering alone

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police are looking for the parents of a four-year-old boy they found wandering overnight.

An officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office found him walking alone on the Westside off 103rd Street, just west of Old Middleburg Road just around 12:20 a.m. Monday.

He told police his name is "MJ". He is safe but officers need help locating his parents.

Anyone who knows where this child belongs is asked to call 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@Jaxsheriff.org right away.

