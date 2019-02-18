JSO homicide unit calls in extra officers to investigate busy weekend of shootings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Four people died in six shootings this weekend in Jacksonville, and the homicide unit even had to call in extra officers.

Some people said Sunday they’re hopeless and frustrated by the violent situation.

“I think it's terrible,” said Raymond Perry, who lives in Jacksonville. “It's much too much shooting going on in Jacksonville -- too much killing.”

The latest shooting took place at a home on West First Street, near Woodstock, which is where police found a man and a woman shot. The man died and the woman is hospitalized, in critical condition, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

“Yeah, it bothers me but it's nothing we can do,” said one woman who lives in the neighborhood, who didn’t feel safe using her name or showing her face on TV.

Also Sunday, a man was shot at the Lexington Hotel on Prudential Drive before 5 a.m. He's in serious condition.

A man was also shot on Hogan Road at the Park Place Beach Apartments.

And in one of the incidents on the westside Saturday, a woman was shot outside a home on Rusty Lakes Lane. Natosha Bailey, 46, made her first court appearance Sunday morning in connection with the death of 41-year-old Sitoria Davis.

“I'd just like to say, y’all -- please, if y’all listening, please change your minds, your ways, your habits and your understanding of life,” Perry said.

Also this weekend, a man was shot in a drive-by on Ken Knight Drive, and two people were shot at a barbershop on Matthews Street, one of whom died.

As for what can be done, many city leaders are speaking out, saying they have the answers, but they're also encouraging those who know something about any of the crimes to break the code of silence.

RIGHT NOW:#JSO is looking for suspects and possible vehicle (pictured below) used in the murder of Ronald Jenkins.

Jenkins was killed on Ken Knight Drive yesterday. Please call @FCCrimeStop if you know who may be responsible for the murder. @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/fKiZmQwi4e — Destiny McKeiver (@WJXTDestiny) February 18, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.